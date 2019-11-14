Westlaw News
November 14, 2019 / 7:38 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

IN BRIEF: DOL, DHS nix requirement that H-2B applicants post newspaper job ads

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security have rescinded a rule requiring employers to post job ads in newspapers before hiring immigrant workers under the H-2B visa program, while backtracking on a proposal to mandate that they post openings online instead.

The agencies in a final rule announced on Wednesday said they would not require companies to post job ads on a DOL website, as they had originally proposed last year, because some employers lack “ready access to the internet.”

