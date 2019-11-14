IN BRIEF: DOL, DHS nix requirement that H-2B applicants post newspaper job ads

The U.S. Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security have rescinded a rule requiring employers to post job ads in newspapers before hiring immigrant workers under the H-2B visa program, while backtracking on a proposal to mandate that they post openings online instead.

The agencies in a final rule announced on Wednesday said they would not require companies to post job ads on a DOL website, as they had originally proposed last year, because some employers lack “ready access to the internet.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34ZH9em