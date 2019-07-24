Alabama county's 911 service not immune from dispatcher's ADA claims - 11th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a 911 dispatch service created by an Alabama county did not have sovereign immunity from an employee’s lawsuit claiming he was demoted because of his multiple sclerosis.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Jefferson County 911 Emergency Communications District was not controlled by the state of Alabama or funded with state money, so it must face Stan McAdams’ 2018 lawsuit alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

