Union can't challenge labor panel appointments after complying with its orders - judge

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Monday said the American Federation of Government Employees cannot pursue a lawsuit involving President Donald Trump’s appointments to a federal labor panel, because the union has already complied with an order from the agency that it was challenging.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said the AFGE’s 2019 lawsuit claiming appointments to the Federal Service Impasses Panel were invalid became moot when the union concluded contract negotiations with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under “ground rules” imposed by FSIP.

