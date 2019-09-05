Aaron's owed legal fees from franchisee after choosing own lawyer- 11th Circuit

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said an Aaron’s Inc franchisee must cover over $300,000 in costs the rent-to-own retailer incurred in an employee’s sexual harassment lawsuit, even though Aaron’s hired its own counsel.

A unanimous three-judge 11th Circuit panel in an unpublished opinion reversed a federal judge and said an indemnification clause in Aaron’s franchise agreement required the Missouri franchisee, MKW Investments Inc, to pay the company’s legal costs regardless of whether Aaron’s rejected the franchisees’ choice of counsel.

