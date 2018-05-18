FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 18, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Drivers deliver fresh batch of contractor misclassification claims to Instacart

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Grocery delivery service Instacart is facing fresh claims that it misclassifies delivery drivers in California as independent contractors, in the wake of a landmark ruling by the state’s top court making it easier for workers to prove they are a company’s employees.

Delivery worker Javiar Cortez filed a proposed class action in state court in San Francisco on Wednesday accusing Instacart parent Maplebear Inc of depriving workers of minimum wage and expense reimbursements by treating them as contractors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rVTPRx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.