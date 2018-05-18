Drivers deliver fresh batch of contractor misclassification claims to Instacart

Grocery delivery service Instacart is facing fresh claims that it misclassifies delivery drivers in California as independent contractors, in the wake of a landmark ruling by the state’s top court making it easier for workers to prove they are a company’s employees.

Delivery worker Javiar Cortez filed a proposed class action in state court in San Francisco on Wednesday accusing Instacart parent Maplebear Inc of depriving workers of minimum wage and expense reimbursements by treating them as contractors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rVTPRx