6th Circuit says vacuum company's insurer must cover sexual assault settlements

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that Zurich American Insurance Co must cover settlements that a vacuum cleaner company paid to two female salespeople who claimed they were sexually assaulted by a distributor employed by the company.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said that while the women alleged separate incidents of assault, The Scott Fetzer Company’s negligent hiring and supervision of the distributor could constitute a “single occurrence” under its policy with Zurich. The court said Fetzer is responsible for only one deductible payment to Zurich, rather than separate payments for each settlement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DI3YI6