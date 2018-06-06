FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 12:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Calif. top court says insurer must indemnify employer whose worker assaulted student

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The California Supreme Court has ruled that a Liberty Mutual Insurance Co subsidiary must indemnify a construction company whose employee was convicted of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a school where he worked.

The seven-judge court in a unanimous decision on Monday rejected Liberty Surplus Insurance Co’s claim that Ledesma & Meyer Construction Co’s negligent hiring and retention of the worker was not an “accident” covered by the company’s insurance policy. In 2014, a California state judge ordered L&M to pay $3.25 million to the student who was assaulted.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xIbQZP

