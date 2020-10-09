Insurer says McDonald's policy doesn't apply to workers' COVID-19 safety lawsuit

Austin Mutual Insurance Co has told a federal judge in Chicago that it does not have to cover legal costs incurred by McDonald’s Corp and two of its franchisees defending a lawsuit accusing the companies of failing to protect workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a motion to dismiss filed on Thursday, Austin Mutual’s lawyers at Pretzel & Stouffer wrote that the insurer’s policies only apply to lawsuits seeking damages for “bodily injury,” and McDonald’s workers in a May lawsuit in Illinois state court do not claim they were actually injured.

