Engineer says Intel favored Indian workers in promotions, time off

Intel Corp has been hit with a lawsuit by a Korean-born software engineer in California who claims he was denied a promotion after complaining about the tech giant’s preferential treatment of workers of Indian and South Asian descent.

The plaintiff, Hoseong Ryu, said in a complaint filed in federal court in San Jose on Wednesday that Intel managers believed Indian workers, particularly unmarried men, worked harder and openly favored them in hiring and promotions. Employees of South Asian descent also received several more weeks of vacation time each year, Ryu claimed.

