FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 17, 2018 / 2:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

9th Circuit revives Wash. teachers' lawsuit over interest on retirement accounts

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit by teachers in Washington who say the state’s method for calculating interest on their retirement accounts was unconstitutional.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge was wrong to rule that the teachers’ 2014 lawsuit was premature because the state Department of Retirement Systems (DRS) was undertaking a review of the way it calculated interest for teachers who switched from one retirement plan to another.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nGOiN8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.