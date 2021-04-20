Amnesty Int'l official's call for intern pay was protected by NLRA, D.C. Circuit hears

A former Amnesty International USA Inc advocacy director urged a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday to overturn the National Labor Relations Board’s “dangerous” ruling that said his support for the human rights group’s student interns to be paid was not protected by federal labor law.

Raed Jarrar, who is representing himself in the appeal from a 2019 NLRB decision, told a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit it was irrelevant that the interns were not Amnesty International’s employees.

