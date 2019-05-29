Jackson Hewitt says 'legally incapable' of no-poach conspiracy with franchisees

Jackson Hewitt Inc has asked a federal judge in New Jersey to dismiss claims that agreements between the company and its franchisees not to poach each other’s workers violated federal antitrust law, saying brand parents and franchisees are “legally incapable” of an anticompetitive conspiracy.

The tax preparation company said that unlike competing businesses, franchisors and franchisees share economic interests and agreements between them do not have the anticompetitive effects prohibited by the Sherman Antitrust Act, in a motion filed on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EFNrVI