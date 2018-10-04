FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 4, 2018 / 12:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

10th Circuit revives DOL's claims that janitors are franchise firm's employees

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit claiming a major janitorial services company’s Oklahoma franchisees are actually its employees, saying it did not matter that the workers were required to form their own companies.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge in Oklahoma City who dismissed the claims against Jani-King International Inc’s Oklahoma subsidiary failed to apply the proper test for determining whether the franchisees are independent contractors or employees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OsYIiv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.