10th Circuit is latest court to swat down post-Janus challenge to public worker unions

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday joined at least eight other federal appeals courts in rejecting claims that a state law mandating exclusive union representation had been rendered unconstitutional by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring public-sector unions from collecting fees from nonmembers.

A unanimous three-judge 10th Circuit panel said a New Mexico law providing that unions still represent public employees who opt not to join did not violate state worker Brett Hendrickson’s rights to free speech or freedom of association.

