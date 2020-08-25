6th Circuit upholds Ohio law mandating exclusive union representation

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said U.S. Supreme Court precedent foreclosed a teacher’s free-speech challenge to an Ohio law requiring public employees to accept unions as their exclusive bargaining representatives.

The unanimous three-judge panel found that the high court’s 1984 ruling in Minnesota State Board for Community Colleges v. Knight controlled Tuesday’s case. It also said the Knight ruling conflicted with the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in Janus v. AFSCME that barred public-sector unions from collecting fees from nonmembers, but that it was up to the high court to resolve that clash.

