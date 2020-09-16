9th Circuit joins 'swelling chorus' saying Janus not carte blanche for avoiding union dues

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring public-sector unions’ collection of collective bargaining fees from nonmembers does not mean that public employees who opted to join unions do not have to pay the dues imposed by their bargaining agreements.

A unanimous three-judge 9th Circuit panel rejected claims by a group of Washington state employees that once they left their union in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in Janus v. AFSCME, the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) violated their free-speech rights by continuing to collect dues for up to a year.

