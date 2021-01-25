SCOTUS won't decide whether Janus ruling applies retroactively

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a series of appeals court decisions that said public-sector unions do not have to pay back fees they collected from nonmembers before the high court in 2018 said they were unconstitutional.

The court denied petitions for certiorari in six separate cases involving state workers in Illinois, Ohio, and Washington who said the 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME established that so-called “agency fees” violated nonmembers’ free-speech rights, and unions never had the right to collect them.

