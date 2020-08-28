Westlaw News
Split 3rd Circuit says Janus ruling doesn't require unions to pay back agency fees

Daniel Wiessner

A U.S. appeals court on Friday became the latest to rule that public-sector unions do not have to pay back fees collected from nonmembers before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that they were unconstitutional, but for the first time the question sparked a dissent.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in two consolidated cases said the Pennsylvania State Education Association and a Service Employees International Union local relied in “good faith” on longstanding precedent allowing so-called agency fees that the Supreme Court overruled in the 2018 case Janus v. AFSCME.

