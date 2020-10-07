State worker who withdrew from union not entitled to dues refund - 3rd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday became the latest to rule that a state employee cannot recoup the dues she voluntarily paid prior to withdrawing from her union in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that said fees public-sector unions charged to nonmembers were unconstitutional.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the 2018 Supreme Court ruling in Janus v. AFSCME did not extend to public employees such as plaintiff Shalea Oliver, a Pennsylvania state worker, who were union members and gave the state consent to deduct dues from their paychecks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2SEyERC