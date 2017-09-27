EEOC says meatpacker’s ‘monolithic’ treatment of Muslims was illegal

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Colorado to rule that meatpacker JBS Swift & Co violated anti-discrimination law when it fired scores of Somali Muslims who had sought more time to pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The commission submitted written closing arguments in the case after U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer in Denver wrapped up a 16-day bench trial nearly a month ago. The Colorado-based company is due to file its brief on Friday.

