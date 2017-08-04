FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge bars meatpacker from raising defense over firing of Muslim workers
August 4, 2017 / 10:01 PM / in 2 months

Judge bars meatpacker from raising defense over firing of Muslim workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Aug 4 - A federal judge in Colorado on Friday blocked meat processor JBS Swift & Co from arguing at an upcoming trial that it was justified in firing dozens of Muslim workers because their unscheduled prayer breaks slowed down production lines.

U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer in Denver agreed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that because JBS had destroyed timekeeping records, the agency could not rebut the company’s claim that allowing Muslim employees extra time to pray caused slowdowns or work stoppages. A 16-day bench trial in the case is scheduled to begin on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v550u9

