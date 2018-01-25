FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 10:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jimmy John's hit with antitrust claims over non-poaching agreements

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A former employee at a Jimmy John’s LLC restaurant in Illinois has filed a proposed class action accusing the sandwich chain of violating federal and state antitrust laws by requiring franchisees to sign agreements not to recruit each other’s workers.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Benton, Illinois on Wednesday says the agreements eliminated franchisees’ incentives to compete for employees and restricted workers’ wages and mobility.

