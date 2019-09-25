Facebook job ads from Capital One, others may have violated age bias law - EEOC

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has found that seven companies including Capital One Financial Corp, Enterprise Holdings Inc and Edward D. Jones & Co LP likely engaged in age discrimination by targeting job ads posted on Facebook only at younger workers.

The EEOC issued “determination letters” against the companies in July finding reasonable cause to believe they had violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA). The letters were disclosed in federal court in San Jose, California, on Tuesday by the plaintiffs in a proposed class action accusing Amazon and T-Mobile of violating the ADEA by blocking older Facebook users from seeing their job ads.

