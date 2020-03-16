Judge tosses age bias claims over Amazon, T-Mobile job ads on Facebook, for now

A federal judge in California has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Amazon and T-Mobile of engaging in age bias by targeting Facebook job ads at younger workers, but left the door open for the plaintiffs to file a more detailed complaint.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose on Friday said the Facebook users who filed the lawsuit, represented by Outten & Golden, had not shown that they were qualified for specific jobs the companies advertised on Facebook and blocked them from seeing because of their age, so their claims under the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) failed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IS4HZz