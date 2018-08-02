11th Circuit says citrus farm was not joint employer of migrant workers

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled that a Florida citrus farm was not the joint employer of migrant workers hired by a labor contractor, saying a federal judge who ruled against the company applied the wrong definition of ‘employment.’

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the judge used a broad definition of who counts as an employee under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, but should have applied the narrower common-law standard to analyze the plaintiffs’ breach of contract claim.

