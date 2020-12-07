3rd Circuit says home-health agency could be care workers' joint employer

A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a Pennsylvania domestic care worker’s collective action seeking overtime pay, saying a jury should decide whether a home-health agency can be held liable as their joint employer.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that while Public Partnerships LLC (PPL) does not hire, fire, or directly supervise care workers, it does set their pay, enforce work rules and maintain employment records, so “reasonable minds could come to different conclusions on the issue.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2JBoEbj