9th Circuit revives EEOC claims that Thai farm workers were mistreated

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claims that two Washington state orchards are liable for alleged discrimination against Thai guest workers who picked fruit on their farms even though they were employed by a staffing agency.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because Green Acre Farms and Valley Fruit Orchards controlled the guest workers’ working conditions, they were their “joint employers” and could be held liable under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for what the EEOC says were appalling living conditions compared with their Mexican coworkers.

