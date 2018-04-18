Cali court says workers can't sue company after settling with staffing firm

A California state appeals court has ruled that a telecommunications equipment company cannot be sued for alleged wage-and-hour violations by workers who took part in a settlement of identical claims against the staffing agency that hired them.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District on Monday said that Glendale, California-based Glenair Inc was immune from the claims because it acted as an “agent” of staffing firm GCA Production Services Inc by keeping track of the hours its employees worked. Glenair is represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

