Chamber, other groups can intervene in lawsuit over DOL joint employer rule

A federal judge in Manhattan has allowed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and five other business groups to intervene in a challenge by Democrat-led states to the U.S. Department of Labor’s rule making it more difficult to hold companies liable for wage-law violations by franchisees and contractors.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in an order on Monday rejected claims by 17 states and Washington, D.C., that the involvement of the groups, represented by Littler Mendelson, would “clutter and prolong” the litigation.

