DOL, backed by biz groups, defends 'helpful' joint employer rule from states' challenge

The U.S. Department of Labor and a coalition of business groups led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have asked a federal judge to deny a group of Democrat-led states a quick win in their challenge to a rule making it more difficult to hold companies liable for wage-law violations by contractors and franchisees.

DOL in a brief filed Friday in Manhattan federal court said the rule, which took effect in March, was designed to help workers and employers by creating a clearer standard for determining so-called joint employment, and that the claims by the 17 states are too “vague, speculative and conclusory” to support their bid for summary judgment.

