House committee approves bill to narrow definition of joint employment

A U.S. House of Representatives’ committee voted along party lines Wednesday to advance a bill that would roll back the recent expansion of the definition of joint employment under two federal labor and employment laws.

Republicans lawmakers on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce approved the bill 23-17 after two hours of contentious debate in which they said uncertainty caused by revised definitions of joint employment threatened nearly 2 million jobs. Companies that are deemed joint employers can be held liable for the labor violations of their contractors or franchisees and be required to bargain with unions.

