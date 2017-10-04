FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House committee approves bill to narrow definition of joint employment
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 4, 2017 / 7:01 PM / 16 days ago

House committee approves bill to narrow definition of joint employment

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. House of Representatives’ committee voted along party lines Wednesday to advance a bill that would roll back the recent expansion of the definition of joint employment under two federal labor and employment laws.

Republicans lawmakers on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce approved the bill 23-17 after two hours of contentious debate in which they said uncertainty caused by revised definitions of joint employment threatened nearly 2 million jobs. Companies that are deemed joint employers can be held liable for the labor violations of their contractors or franchisees and be required to bargain with unions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fSe1C3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.