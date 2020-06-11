Westlaw News
June 11, 2020 / 7:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Biz groups move to intervene in challenge to DOL 'joint employer' rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Six major business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce moved on Thursday to join the U.S. Department of Labor in defending a rule making it more difficult to prove that companies are “joint employers” that can be held liable for wage-law violations by franchise and contract workers.

The groups, represented by Littler Mendelson, said in a motion to intervene in federal court in Manhattan that the March rule, which is being challenged by 18 Democrat-led states, would provide greater clarity to employers and decrease wage-and-hour litigation and businesses’ compliance costs.

