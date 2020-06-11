IN BRIEF: Biz groups move to intervene in challenge to DOL 'joint employer' rule

Six major business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce moved on Thursday to join the U.S. Department of Labor in defending a rule making it more difficult to prove that companies are “joint employers” that can be held liable for wage-law violations by franchise and contract workers.

The groups, represented by Littler Mendelson, said in a motion to intervene in federal court in Manhattan that the March rule, which is being challenged by 18 Democrat-led states, would provide greater clarity to employers and decrease wage-and-hour litigation and businesses’ compliance costs.

