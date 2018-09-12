Judge used wrong test in hotel joint employment case - 7th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived claims by a former housekeeper that a management company that ran the Illinois hotel where she worked and whose owner she accused of sexual harassment was jointly liable for discrimination and retaliation with the hotel.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge in Chicago wrongly considered whether the owner of Vaughn Hospitality Inc, the management company, was an employee of a Holiday Inn franchise where plaintiff Bogustawa Frey worked. The judge should have instead looked at whether Vaughn Hospitality was Frey’s joint employer under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the court said.

