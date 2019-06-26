State AGs, groups say DOL should withdraw 'joint employer' proposal

Democratic state officials and worker advocacy groups have told the U.S. Department of Labor that its proposed rule that would make it more difficult to prove companies are so-called “joint employers” of franchise and contract workers undermines the purpose of federal wage law and will be vulnerable to legal challenges.

Tuesday was the deadline for public comments on the April proposal, which DOL and many business groups say would provide clarity to businesses and courts and reduce litigation under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The department received nearly 13,000 comments.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YdG9QZ