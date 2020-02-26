State AGs mount challenge to DOL 'joint employer' rule

The Democratic attorneys general of 17 states and Washington D.C. on Wednesday filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Department of Labor’s rule making it more difficult to prove that companies are “joint employers” of franchise and contract workers undermines federal wage law and should be struck down.

Led by the AGs of New York and Pennsylvania, the officials said the rule, which takes effect next month, ignores the broad purpose of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and will lead to increased wage theft particularly for temporary and contract workers, in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

