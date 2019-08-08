IN BRIEF: Judge says last 'Jane Doe' suing Jones Day for sex bias must ID herself

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has rejected a former Jones Day associate’s bid to remain anonymous in a proposed class action accusing the firm of systemic discrimination against women in pay and promotions.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss denied a motion by the lawyer and her legal team at Sanford Heisler Sharp to proceed under a pseudonym until at least Oct. 1 in a sealed opinion on Wednesday. He ordered the plaintiffs to file an amended complaint identifying “Jane Doe 4” by Monday.

