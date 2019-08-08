Westlaw News
August 8, 2019 / 8:45 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

IN BRIEF: Judge says last 'Jane Doe' suing Jones Day for sex bias must ID herself

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has rejected a former Jones Day associate’s bid to remain anonymous in a proposed class action accusing the firm of systemic discrimination against women in pay and promotions.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss denied a motion by the lawyer and her legal team at Sanford Heisler Sharp to proceed under a pseudonym until at least Oct. 1 in a sealed opinion on Wednesday. He ordered the plaintiffs to file an amended complaint identifying “Jane Doe 4” by Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YBDJ2L

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below