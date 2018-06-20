FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 20, 2018 / 1:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former Jones Day partner says 'fraternity culture' led to pay bias

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A former Jones Day partner in California on Tuesday filed a lawsuit claiming that a “fraternity culture” at the law firm resulted in unequal pay and fewer promotional opportunities for women.

Wendy Moore, an executive compensation lawyer and onetime hiring partner for Jones Day in Northern California, said in a lawsuit filed in state court in San Francisco that she was retaliated against and ultimately fired earlier this year for complaining about pay bias and a lack of transparency regarding the firm’s compensation system.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JRAInE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.