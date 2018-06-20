Former Jones Day partner says 'fraternity culture' led to pay bias

A former Jones Day partner in California on Tuesday filed a lawsuit claiming that a “fraternity culture” at the law firm resulted in unequal pay and fewer promotional opportunities for women.

Wendy Moore, an executive compensation lawyer and onetime hiring partner for Jones Day in Northern California, said in a lawsuit filed in state court in San Francisco that she was retaliated against and ultimately fired earlier this year for complaining about pay bias and a lack of transparency regarding the firm’s compensation system.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JRAInE