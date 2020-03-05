IN BRIEF: Jones Day says sex bias plaintiffs failed to investigate firm's pay practices

Jones Day has doubled down on its bid to strike equal pay claims from a proposed class action against the firm by a group of female former associates, saying their “ostrich tactics” of omitting evidence that they earned more than some male colleagues warrants sanctions.

Jones Day, represented by its own lawyers, said Wednesday in a filing in Washington D.C. federal court that the plaintiffs have made “flawed and flimsy inferences” without conducting a proper investigation into whether the firm had a nationwide practice of suppressing female lawyers’ pay.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Io0xs8