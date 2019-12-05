IN BRIEF: Jones Day sex bias plaintiffs move for conditional class certification

The former Jones Day associates suing the firm for allegedly discriminating against women in pay and promotions have asked a federal judge to conditionally certify a class in the case, which would allow them to send notice to potential class members.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers at Sanford Heisler Sharp filed the motion in federal court in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, claiming that Jones Day’s centralized process for determining compensation makes all female associates “similarly situated,” which is the bar for conditional class certification under the federal Equal Pay Act (EPA).

