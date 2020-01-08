IN BRIEF: Jones Day sex bias plaintiffs say no grounds for sanctions

Six former Jones Day associates suing the firm for sex discrimination have asked a federal judge to reject the firm’s bid to strike down their equal-pay claims as a sanction for bringing them despite allegedly knowing they were false.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers at Sanford Heisler Sharp in a filing in federal court in Washington D.C. on Tuesday said Jones Day’s December motion for sanctions misrepresented the facts and did not allege conduct warranting the “extreme punishment” of dismissing some of their claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2unsSLp