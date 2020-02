Jones Day on Thursday said partner Elizabeth McRee has been appointed the co-leader of the firm’s labor and employment practice.

Chicago-based McRee, who recently helped McDonald’s Corp win a ruling that it was not liable for alleged wage-law violations by its franchisees, will join Matt Lampe, the New York-based co-leader of the practice.

