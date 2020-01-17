IN BRIEF: Sex bias plaintiffs say Jones Day's centralized pay system supports class cert

A group of former Jones Day associates have asked a federal judge to conditionally certify a class in their lawsuit claiming the firm underpaid female lawyers, saying bias against women was evident across offices and practice groups.

The six named plaintiffs represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp said in a Thursday filing in federal court in Washington D.C. that Jones Day’s centralized compensation system, in which all final decisions were made by its managing partner, was enough to allow other women to opt into the 2019 lawsuit.

