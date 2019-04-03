Jones Day accused of wide-ranging sex bias in lawsuit

Jones Day on Wednesday was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit alleging that a “misogynistic” culture at the law firm has led to female associates being paid less than men and being forced out after having children.

Six female former associates said they were denied promotions, subjected to sexist comments, and marginalized for taking maternity leave while male associates were handed high-profile assignments and groomed for partnerships, in a complaint filed in federal court in Washington D.C.

