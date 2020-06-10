Jones Day loses bid to sanction plaintiffs in equal pay case

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Tuesday denied Jones Day’s bid to have an equal pay lawsuit by a group of female former associates dismissed as a sanction for what the firm said was their failure to adequately investigate their claims before suing.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said the six named plaintiffs in the 2019 lawsuit faced considerable challenges in conducting an investigation because of an alleged “pay secrecy” policy at Jones Day and a lack of access to the firm’s pay data.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37rSiat