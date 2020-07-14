Jones Day moves to nix associates' 'legally hopeless' equal pay claims

Jones Day has asked a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to toss claims by three female former associates accusing the firm of paying them less than male attorneys or, at least, reject their bid to conditionally certify a nationwide class of hundreds of lawyers.

The firm in a motion for summary judgment filed on Monday said the named plaintiffs in the 2019 lawsuit, represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp, had “no chance” of prevailing on their claims under the federal Equal Pay Act (EPA) because they were either paid more or performed far less work than male colleagues.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3erAApm