Jones Day says former partner has settled sex bias lawsuit

A former Jones Day partner in California has agreed to drop her sex discrimination lawsuit against the firm in exchange for the return of her capital contributions, the firm said on Monday.

Jones Day in a statement said Wendy Moore has dismissed the equal pay and wrongful termination claims she brought in California state court a year ago, and declined to comment further. The settlement does not affect a separate proposed sex bias class action filed by other female lawyers who worked at the 2,500-lawyer firm.

