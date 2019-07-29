Jones Day says sex bias plaintiffs didn't make partner because of 'talent, performance'

Jones Day in its first substantive response to a sex discrimination lawsuit by seven female former associates told a federal judge that the firm is an industry leader in elevating women and working mothers and makes all of its employment decisions based on merit.

In an answer to the plaintiffs’ June amended complaint in Washington D.C. federal court, the firm said women make up roughly one-third of its partnership and advisory committees, 17 office or regional partners-in-charge are women, and its prominent appellate practice is headed by D.C.-based partner Beth Heifetz, one of the lawyers representing Jones Day in the case.

