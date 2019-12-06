Westlaw News
December 6, 2019 / 10:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jones Day says sex bias plaintiffs knew they were paid more than male lawyers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Jones Day on Friday said female former associates suing the firm for sex discrimination were aware that they actually out-earned some of their male colleagues, and should not be allowed to proceed with claims that they were paid less because of their sex.

The firm in a motion for sanctions filed in federal court in Washington D.C. said the plaintiffs represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp had no “good-faith basis” to allege unequal pay in their proposed class action, and urged a federal judge to toss out the bulk of their claims related to pay as a consequence.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/366l1iQ

