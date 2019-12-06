Jones Day says sex bias plaintiffs knew they were paid more than male lawyers

Jones Day on Friday said female former associates suing the firm for sex discrimination were aware that they actually out-earned some of their male colleagues, and should not be allowed to proceed with claims that they were paid less because of their sex.

The firm in a motion for sanctions filed in federal court in Washington D.C. said the plaintiffs represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp had no “good-faith basis” to allege unequal pay in their proposed class action, and urged a federal judge to toss out the bulk of their claims related to pay as a consequence.

