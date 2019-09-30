Jones Day seeks to toss married lawyers' claims of sex bias against men and women

Jones Day has asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. to toss out a former associate’s claims that the firm discriminates against men by giving women more parental leave, calling the case meritless and saying the lawyer was fired for “poor judgment and immaturity.”

The firm in a motion to dismiss filed on Friday said it gives men and women the same amount of paid time off after having children, but offers women an additional eight weeks of disability leave because it is required by federal law.

