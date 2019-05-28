Jones Day sex bias plaintiffs say anonymity protecting their careers, families

Four former Jones Day lawyers who anonymously sued the firm for sex bias have asked a federal judge to block the firm’s bid to unmask their identities, saying it would brand them with a “scarlet letter” in the legal industry.

The women said their proposed class action lawsuit involves sensitive medical and family information, and that forcing them to identify themselves would deter other women from coming forward with similar claims, in a filing in federal court in Washington D.C. on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30PeIi3